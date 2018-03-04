Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Colorado on Sunday

Rinne will tend the twine against the Avalanche on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has taken the victory in his last five starts, allowing just 10 goals and registering a .943 save percentage in the process. The 35-year-old has logged a tremendous 34-9-4 record on the season and it should continue getting better. As always, the 6-foot-5 netminder is a must-start in all formats.