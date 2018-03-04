Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Colorado Sunday
Rinne will tend the twine against the Avalanche on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne has taken the victory in his last five starts, allowing just 10 goals and registering a .943 save percentage in the process. The 35-year-old has logged a tremendous 34-9-4 record on the season and it should continue getting better. As always, the 6-foot-5 netminder is a must-start in all formats.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins fifth straight•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bailed out by offense Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Continues red-hot streak•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...