Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Colorado

Rinne is on track to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has been exceptional recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Lightning and Bruins while posting an absurd 0.50 GAA and .986 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Colorado team that's averaging 3.40 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.