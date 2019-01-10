Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Columbus
Rinne will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Juuse Saros was expected to start against the Blue Jackets after Rinne picked up a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Wednesday, but Saros is sick, so Rinne will make a second consecutive start. The Finnish netminder has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks while posting an admirable 1.49 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 18th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 3.29 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back in win column•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Leafs to shake off slump•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In tough away from home•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Let down by allied defensemen•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...