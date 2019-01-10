Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Columbus

Rinne will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Juuse Saros was expected to start against the Blue Jackets after Rinne picked up a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Wednesday, but Saros is sick, so Rinne will make a second consecutive start. The Finnish netminder has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks while posting an admirable 1.49 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 18th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 3.29 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.