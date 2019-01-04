Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Detroit
Rinne will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Washington, surrendering three goals on 25 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 15th win of the season. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight victory in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Detroit squad that's lost six consecutive games.
