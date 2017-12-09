Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Friday
Rinne led the Predators on to the ice ahead of Friday's home matchup against the Knights, Brooks Bratten of the team's official site reports.
Rinne has played extremely well between the pipes in the last month, owning an 11-2-0 record over 13 appearances in that span. He will attempt to stave off a Vegas club that ranks third in the league in scoring (3.44 goals per game) this season.
