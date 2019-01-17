Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Thursday

Rinne will start in the home net Thursday against the Jets, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Chased early from his last start after allowing five goals on 20 shots, Rinne has struggled between the pipes in the last month. Since Dec. 22, Rinne has allowed at least four goals in five of his nine starts, posting just a 3.41 GAA and an .884 save percentage. It will be no walk in the park Thursday either against a Jets club averaging 3.71 goals per game in January.