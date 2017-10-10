Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Tuesday
Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne was decent in his season debut Thursday against the Bruins, turning aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced, but he and the Predators ultimately fell short in that contest by a score of 4-3. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up his first win of the campaign Tuesday in a matchup with a Philadelphia team that has averaged 2.67 goals per contest through their first three games of the season.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Lets in three in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting regular-season opener•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Watches Penguins hoist Lord Stanley's mug•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 6•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets yanked in Game 5 loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking to pick up crucial road victory in Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...