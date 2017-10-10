Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Tuesday

Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne was decent in his season debut Thursday against the Bruins, turning aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced, but he and the Predators ultimately fell short in that contest by a score of 4-3. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up his first win of the campaign Tuesday in a matchup with a Philadelphia team that has averaged 2.67 goals per contest through their first three games of the season.