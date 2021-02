Rinne will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will return to the net following Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets, stopping 21 of 23 shots in the contest. The Finn has been decent this season, going 4-5-0 along with a 2.65 GAA and .908 save percentage in 10 appearances. Rinne will draw a great matchup against a Detroit offense that sits 30th in the league in goals per contest this campaign (1.95).