Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Philadelphia
Rinne will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Flyers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.
Rinne was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against Chicago, turning aside 34 of 36 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 15th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's a disappointing 6-7-2 at home this year.
