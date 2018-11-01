Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Tampa Bay
Rinne will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Lightning.
Rinne has missed the Predators' last five games due to an undisclosed injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old netminder has been fantastic this season, earning a 3-1-0 record while posting a 2.11 GAA and .929 save percentage in five appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his fourth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Lightning squad that's 5-1-0 at home this season.
More News
