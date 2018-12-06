Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Vancouver

Rinne will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Rinne was razor sharp in his last start Monday against the Sabres, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third straight win in a highly favorable road matchup with a struggling Canucks club that's gone 1-8-1 in its last 10 games.