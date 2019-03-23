Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Winnipeg

Rinne will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Rinne was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against the Penguins, turning aside 32 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 22nd loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in an pick up his 27th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 24-9-4 at home this season.