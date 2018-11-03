Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting on 36th birthday

Rinne will start Saturday's home tilt against the Bruins, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

What an eventful 36th birthday for Rinne, who will man the crease in front of the home fans fresh off signing a two-year contract extension earlier in the day. A Boston team that's scoring 3.08 goals per game while giving up only 2.42 will attempt to ruin the party.

More News
Our Latest Stories