Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting on Saturday

Rinne will start Saturday's home contest against the Golden Knights.

Rinne won his last start but allowed five goals on 32 shots, this after giving up four in his previous start. Allowing a combined nine goals over his previous two starts, Rinne is hard to trust in fantasy, though, he did win his only other start against Vegas this season.

