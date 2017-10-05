Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting regular-season opener

Rinne will Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Bruins.

Rinne was rock-solid last season, compiling a 31-19-9 record while registering a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage over 61 appearances. The 34-year-old Finn will look to pick up his first win of the 2017-18 campaign Thursday in a matchup with a Bruins club that will be without one of its top offensive weapons in Patrice Bergeron.