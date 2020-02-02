Play

Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday

Rinne will start Saturday's home contest against the Golden Knights.

Rinne won his last start but allowed five goals on 32 shots, failing to improve after giving up four in his previous start. After allowing a combined nine goals over his previous two starts, Rinne is hard to trust in fantasy, though he did win his only other start against Vegas this season.

