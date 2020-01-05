Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday's clash
Rinne led the Predators onto the ice, indicating he will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has lost his last three starts, but a game against the lowly Kings' offense (2.60 goals per game) could be just what he needs to get back on track. The Finn has given up nine goals on 68 shots during his skid.
