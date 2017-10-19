Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday against Flyers

Rinne will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against Philadelphia.

Rinne has been on a roll of late, posting a 2-0-1 record while registering a superb 1.31 GAA and .954 over his last three appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Flyers club that's averaging 4.33 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.