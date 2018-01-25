Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday in New Jersey

Rinne will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Rinne has played pretty well in the month of January, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage in five appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to pick up a fifth consecutive victory in a road matchup with a slumping Devils team that's lost three straight games.

