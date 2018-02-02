Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday night

Rinne will patrol the crease against the Kings on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will make his first start since the All-Star break, coming off a shutout performance in his last start on Jan. 25. Once again, the 35-year-old netminder is among the NHL elites, posting a .927 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA along with a terrific 24-8-3 record. Rinne remains a must-start in all fantasy formats.