Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Tuesday against Colorado

Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has been impressive in his last two starts, posting a 1-0-1 record while registering a fantastic 1.46 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up his third win of the campaign Tuesday in a matchup with a surprisingly competent Avalanche club that's 4-2-0 this season.