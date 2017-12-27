Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Wednesday in St. Louis

Rinne will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Blues, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

Rinne was terrible in his last start, surrendering four goals on just six shots before being yanked in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The Finnish backstop will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and pick up his 19th victory of the season Wednesday in a divisional road matchup with a St. Louis team that's 12-7-0 at home this campaign.