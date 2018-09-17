Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starts second half of doubleheader

Rinne will be the road starter in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Panthers.

Juuse Saros started the afternoon tilt, and now the reigning Vezina winner will get his shot in goal. Rinne is as proven as any goalie in the NHL, so the preseason is just about him getting a little action in and hoping he doesn't hurt himself.

