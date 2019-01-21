Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starts versus Colorado
Rinne will start Monday in Colorado, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne has lost three straight games but will face Colorado who is 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. The Preds' netminder has split two previous contests versus the Avalanche this season.
