Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stays focused in win
Rinne allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Quiet most of the game, Rinne was beaten twice in the final five minutes to force overtime. The Predators, along with their No. 1 netminder, would wind up winning on Colton Sissons' seventh goal of the season, with the result moving Rinne's record to 14-5-1 with a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage. He's won four of his last five starts and remains a must-start for all who own him.
