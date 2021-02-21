Rinne turned aside 21 shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rinne saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the early stages of the second period, but goals by Calle Jarnkrok and Filip Forsberg in a 29-second span early in the third turned it into a victory for the longtime Predator. After an uninspiring start to the season, Rinne has produced a .929 save percentage in six February appearances. He's been the victim of poor offensive support during much of that stretch, but the 38-year-old is certainly playing well enough to be rostered as a streaming option.