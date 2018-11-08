Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stellar again
Rinne made 24 saves on 25 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old has been absolutely fantastic since returning from injury last week. He's allowed just two goals on 92 shots, as he's posted a .979 save percentage and a 0.67 GAA in three games. Rinne was playing well before his injury too, but this hot streak has helped him improve to 6-1-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.55 GAA.
