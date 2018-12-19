Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stellar in losing effort

Rinne allowed both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rinne did everything in his power to help his team overcome what was an underwhelming effort, to put it mildly. His teammates could only solve Cam Ward once down the other end and while Nashville's netminder picked up the game's second star, it was his team's second loss in a row and keeps the Predators winless halfway through their four-game road trip. The loss moves Rinne's record to 14-6-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .927 save percentage.