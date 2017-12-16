Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stepping in against Flames

Rinne will guard the cage against host Calgary on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

While he's experienced his fair share of peaks and valleys this season, Rinne's overall rate stats (2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage) are quite impressive, plus he's winning more often than not at 17-4-3. Since the Finn has played for Nashville and only Nashville over his 11-year career, we can use historical context to predict how he might perform in this next contest. He's played the Flames 21 times with a 6-6-5 record, 2.80 GAA and .901 save percentage, which is far inferior to his career averages. Consider looking elsewhere in DFS on Saturday's busy slate.