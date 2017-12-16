Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stepping in against Flames
Rinne will guard the cage against host Calgary on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
While he's experienced his fair share of peaks and valleys this season, Rinne's overall rate stats (2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage) are quite impressive, plus he's winning more often than not at 17-4-3. Since the Finn has played for Nashville and only Nashville over his 11-year career, we can use historical context to predict how he might perform in this next contest. He's played the Flames 21 times with a 6-6-5 record, 2.80 GAA and .901 save percentage, which is far inferior to his career averages. Consider looking elsewhere in DFS on Saturday's busy slate.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 25 in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Hoping for better luck against Canucks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds off Bruins for 5-3 win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Likely starter against Boston•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...