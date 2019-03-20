Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stones Leafs for fourth shutout
Rinne stopped all 22 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
While he wasn't busy, Rinne more than earned his fourth shutout of the season when he robbed John Tavares with a spectacular blocker save early in the third period with the Preds clinging to a 1-0 lead. The veteran netminder has had an erratic March, but now sports a 3-2-0 record, 2.20 GAA and .915 save percentage through five starts on the month.
