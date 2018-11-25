Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stopping pucks Sunday

Rinne will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Rinne's had a sensational season, and his November has been no different with a 6-1-1 record, .953 save percentage and 1.41 GAA. He draws a favorable matchup against the Ducks, who rank second-worst in the league with 2.17 goals per game while converting on just 15.2 percent of power plays.