Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stopping pucks Tuesday

Rinne will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will be back in the blue paint after four days off. His game has been up and down since the All-Star break with a 2-3-0 record but a respectable .918 save percentage. The Stars are a tough team to face on the road, as they have an 18-8-2 record in their own barn, but they still rank 29th in the league with 2.50 goals per game and have been shutout in the last two outings.