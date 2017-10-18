Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 20 in easy win
Rinne made 20 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Rinne surrendered a power-play goal to Nathan MacKinnon to open the scoring just over four minutes into the second period, but his team was able to handily erase that deficit and then some while holding a 34-21 edge in shots on goal. This strong defensive effort was a nice change of pace after Rinne faced at least 30 shots in each of his first four starts. Nashville's improved form coincided with the return of star defenseman Roman Josi (lower body), who helped carry possession with seven shots in addition to scoring the game-winning power-play goal.
