Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 25 in win
Rinne made 25 saves on 26 shots in a 7-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
The Preds didn't need Rinne to have a great game to get the win here, but he decided to stand on his head anyway. The big Finn already had a 2.40 GAA and a .926 save percentage before this outing, so chalk this up as another fine outing for him.
