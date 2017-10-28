Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 43 shots in win over Hawks

Rinne saved 43 of 44 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.

The veteran Finn has now allowed two goals or fewer in each of his past six starts and sports a 5-1-2 record with a .940 save percentage and 1.86 GAA for the campaign. Of course, this showing carries more significance because Rinne saved 123 of 126 shots during Nashville's first-round sweep of the Blackhawks last spring in the playoffs. Juuse Saros will likely start Saturday's contest against the Islanders, and then Nashville heads out on a four-game road trip, which could prove to be a tough stretch for the Rinne and the Preds.