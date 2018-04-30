Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 46 in win

Rinne made 46 saves on 50 shots in a 5-4 double-overtime win against the Jets in Sunday's Game 2.

Rinne bounced back nicely after struggling in Game 1 as the Predators evened the series. Sure, allowing four goals usually doesn't count as "good," but when you face 50 shots and play 85:37 that's a different story. Though the Finnish netminder hasn't been as stellar in the playoffs as the regular season, he still had a 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage in 59 games this year.