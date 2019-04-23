Predators' Pekka Rinne: Strong in season-ending loss

Rinne stopped 49 of 51 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Monday's Game 6.

Rinne had his ups and downs in the series, allowing 17 goals over six games in the series, including nine goals over Games 4 and 5. This was arguably his best performance of the playoffs, but it wasn't enough to save the Predators' season, as they lost the series 4-2.