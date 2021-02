Rinne gave up three shots on 24 shots and was relieved by Juuse Saros after 40 minutes in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Rinne badly overplayed Detroit's first goal and couldn't squeeze backhand shots on the other two, earning himself a spot on the bench for the final period. It was a disappointing performance for Rinne after he appeared to have found his game in his first four February appearances (.944 save percentage).