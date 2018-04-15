Predators' Pekka Rinne: Struggles in Game 2 win

Rinne allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round series 2-0.

The Avalanche scored the first goal in each of the first two games, but the Predators still kept their home-ice advantage in large part because of their offense. Rinne has struggled in the first two games, posting an .895 save percentage versus the Avalanche. That's a far cry from the perfect 1.000 save percentage he submitted in the first two games of last season's playoffs. Rinne will look to regain his Vezina Trophy form on the road in Game 3 on Monday.