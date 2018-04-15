Predators' Pekka Rinne: Struggles in Game 2 win
Rinne allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round series 2-0.
The Avalanche scored the first goal in each of the first two games, but the Predators still kept their home-ice advantage in large part because of their offense. Rinne has struggled in the first two games, posting an .895 save percentage versus the Avalanche. That's a far cry from the perfect 1.000 save percentage he submitted in the first two games of last season's playoffs. Rinne will look to regain his Vezina Trophy form on the road in Game 3 on Monday.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes for Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns aside 25 shots in Game 1 win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal for Game 1•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sharp in tune-up•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes for finale•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Four regulation losses in last five•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...