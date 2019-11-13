Predators' Pekka Rinne: Struggles while shorthanded

Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

Three of the four goals that got by the Finnish netminder came with a Predator in the penalty box. Rinne has only won two of his last five games after posting a 6-0-1 record to start the year. The 37-year-old has an 8-2-2 record overall with a 2.60 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 12 appearances. Despite the inconsistent play, Rinne should be favored to start Saturday at home against the Blackhawks.