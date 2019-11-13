Predators' Pekka Rinne: Struggles while shorthanded
Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
Three of the four goals that got by the Finnish netminder came with a Predator in the penalty box. Rinne has only won two of his last five games after posting a 6-0-1 record to start the year. The 37-year-old has an 8-2-2 record overall with a 2.60 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 12 appearances. Despite the inconsistent play, Rinne should be favored to start Saturday at home against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.