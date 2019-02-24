Predators' Pekka Rinne: Succumbs to avalanche of goals
Rinne yielded five goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.
The Finnish netminder has been good this year, but this will be a game he'd like to forget. Rinne falls to 22-16-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season. The defeat snaps his modest three-game winning streak. With a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, expect Rinne and Juuse Saros to split the pair of starts.
