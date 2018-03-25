Predators' Pekka Rinne: Suffers second consecutive loss
Rinne allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
Rinne has now suffered two straight losses after an 11-game winning streak. The veteran remains an elite fantasy option, but it would be nice to see him get back on track before the postseason. With the defeat, Rinne drops to 40-11-4 on the season with a .928 save percentage. The Finnish netminder has been so good this season that it likely won't be long before he's back in the win column.
