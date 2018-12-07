Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surprise loser in Vancouver
Rinne was chased after two periods, having stopped just 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
The Predators are beat up in front of Rinne, but it was still surprising to see him struggle so mightily against a Canucks club that came in just 1-8-1 in its past 10 games. While Rinne's owners certainly won't be happy with this result, he's earned the benefit of the doubt considering he still sports a 12-5-1 record and sub-2.00 GAA for the season.
