Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surrenders four goals in loss
Rinne made 31 saves on 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
The 2020 Winter Classic will be a game to forget for Rinne, who couldn't hang onto an early 2-0 lead. The Finn has now allowed nine goals during a three-game (two-start) losing streak. He's down to a 13-8-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Predators continue their road trip with a weekend back-to-back against the Kings and Ducks -- expect Rinne and Juuse Saros to split those games.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes loss in relief•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in first period•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Working his way out of slump•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.