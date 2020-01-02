Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surrenders four goals in loss

Rinne made 31 saves on 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

The 2020 Winter Classic will be a game to forget for Rinne, who couldn't hang onto an early 2-0 lead. The Finn has now allowed nine goals during a three-game (two-start) losing streak. He's down to a 13-8-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Predators continue their road trip with a weekend back-to-back against the Kings and Ducks -- expect Rinne and Juuse Saros to split those games.