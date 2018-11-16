Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes hard-luck loss in desert

Rinne stopped 21 of 23 shots Thursday, falling short in a 2-1 loss to Arizona.

When your team puts 46 shots on the opposing net, giving up two goals is usually going to be enough to win the contest. For Rinne, it wasn't, because Darcy Kuemper stood on his head. Rinne has now held his opponents to two goals or less in each of his past five starts and is an obvious start whenever he's between the pipes.