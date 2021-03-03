Rinne gave up one goal on 17 shots in relief of Juuse Saros (head) in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Saros was done for the game after getting injured in the first period. Rinne stepped in and performed well enough to give the Predators a chance at the comeback, but they couldn't pull it off. Because he yielded the decisive goal, Rinne took the loss and fell to 5-7-0 in 13 appearances. He has a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Depending on how long Saros is out, Rinne could become a workhorse in net for the Predators -- fantasy managers in need of games and decent ratios should give him a look.