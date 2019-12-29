Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes loss in relief

Rinne appeared in relief Saturday and allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The loss ends up on him after his mates roared back with more goals than starter Jusse Saros allowed. Since the break, Rinne has two losses at the hands of the Pens. And while his overall record stands at a reasonable 13-7-3, Rinne sports a 3.02 GAA and .894 save percentage on the season. Those numbers should have him on your bench unless you just don't have a viable option.