Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes overtime loss
Rinne kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Coming off of last Friday's shutout victory, Rinne was unable to string together back-to-back wins, and in fact hasn't done so since late October. Still, he has shown recent signs of turning his game around after what had been a brutal personal stretch. Rinne is 9-4-3 on the season with a 2.84 GAA and .899 save percentage.
