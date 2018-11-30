Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Arizona

Rinne will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering three goals on 25 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Coyotes club that's averaging 2.45 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.